DHAKA, April 18 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has floated an international tender to export 120,000 barrels of gas condensate for May 9-11 loading from Chittagong.

The tender will close on April 25 with validity up to May 3, a BPC official said.

The tender comes at a time when condensate prices are holding steady on the back of robust demand in Asia.

In March, BPC sold a cargo of the same size to Trafigura at a discount of 15 cents a barrel to Singapore naphtha quotes, the most competitive rate obtained by the state-owned company since floating its first such tender in many years in August.

Condensate is usually fed into splitters that produce mainly naphtha. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)