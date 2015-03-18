US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
DHAKA, March 18 Bangladesh, the world's second largest cotton importer, has invited buyers and sellers to a two-day global summit from next Friday to help support its textile and clothing exports.
The sector accounted for $24 billion of Bangladesh's $25 billion of goods exports in the fiscal year to end-June 2014.
"We plan to raise our ready-made garments and textile exports to $50 billion by 2021," Tapan Chowdhury, the President of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association told a news conference on Wednesday.
Bangladesh has to import more than 90 percent, or 5.5 million bales of cotton annually. (Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)