DHAKA, March 11 The World Bank said on Tuesday it has extended another $140 million in additional support to Bangladesh to help people affected by two deadly cyclones in 2007 and 2009.

Bangladesh - one of the world's most densely populated countries - is highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including cyclones, droughts, floods and earthquakes.

Cyclone Sidr in 2007 killed around 3,500 people in Bangladesh, while Cyclone Aila in 2009 killed more than 300 people in Bangladesh and around 150 people in India.

The World Bank has now contributed a total of $324 million to the assistance project, which began in 2008, the Washington-based lender said in a statement.

The project has also received contributions from the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery ($2.96 million), the Bangladesh Climate Change Resilience Fund ($25 million), and KfW (euro 3.82 million). Total available funds are now $356.9 million.

The project has so far rebuilt and improved 240 cyclone shelters in coastal areas that are now being used as schools or for other community purposes. The project has also completed construction of another 42 multi-purpose cyclone shelters. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)