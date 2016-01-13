DHAKA, Jan 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bangladesh's
plan to build a dam on the Ganges River to ease water shortages
in its southwest coastal region hangs in the balance as
neighbouring India has yet to accept the plan.
Bangladesh started work on the proposed Ganges Barrage
Project during the tenure of the previous ruling Awami League
government in the late 1990s.
The country has already completed a feasibility study and
the design for the proposed 2.1 kilometre-long dam, due to be
constructed at Pangsha in Rajbari district, about 100 km
downstream from the Farakka Barrage in India's West Bengal
state.
The Ganges, known as the Padma River in Bangladesh, is one
of the major sources of surface water in the southwest of the
country.
Water scarcity and water salinity - made worse by climate
change - are common problems in the region, which is why
Bangladesh has given the barrage project top priority.
Experts say salinity is on the rise in the southwest due to
sea-level rise from global warning. The proposed dam would
release water through river channels to help dilute the salt
levels.
However, experts say it will be difficult to push forward
with the project in the absence of support from India.
INDIAN OBJECTIONS
New Delhi sent a letter to the Bangladesh government in
early 2015 saying Indian technical experts had evaluated project
documents sent by Dhaka and were concerned the dam could cause
flooding in India.
The Ganges flows out of India on flat terrain from West
Bengal. India in the letter predicted that even a slight
increase in the river's water level would cause huge submergence
in areas of India bordering Bangladesh.
New Delhi asked Dhaka to send the full feasibility study,
including scientific modelling, so it could be sure there would
be no increase in water levels on Indian territory.
Bangladesh Water Resources Minister Anisul Islam Mahmud told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation all the documents requested by
India were sent last April, but New Delhi had yet to respond.
During a visit to India in November, Mahmud met his Indian
counterpart, Uma Bharati, who assured him of a response soon.
It will be a hard task for Bangladesh to implement the large
dam alone, which is why it has sought cooperation from India,
experts say.
The two countries are currently locked in a range of
political squabbles over water, including over how to share the
waters of the Teesta, another cross-boundary river.
"India may halt the (Ganges) project, showing technical
issues that it (says) will pose adverse impacts on Indian
territory - which is why Bangladesh has sought cooperation from
India" on the project, said Delwar Hossain, an international
relations professor at Dhaka University.
However, any project in a downstream country such as
Bangladesh has little possibility to cause harm to upstream
countries, Hossain said. He said Bangladesh should push ahead to
quickly answer any technical questions India raises.
At a meeting with the outgoing Indian High Commissioner to
Bangladesh in October, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
emphasised the importance of engaging India in the dam project.
CHINESE BACKING?
According to the feasibility study, around $4 billion will
be required to implement the project over a seven-year period,
but the government has yet to find the funds.
Minister Mahmud said the cost of the barrage project would
be recovered within five years through increased agricultural
and fish production in the Ganges-dependent area, as well as the
113 megawatts of hydropower the project is expected to generate.
A Chinese firm, Hydrochina Corporation, has expressed
interest in building the dam, and has already held several
meetings with Bangladesh's Water Resources Ministry to discuss
financing for the project.
According to Hydrochina Corporation officials, the Chinese
government is willing to provide $20 billion in concessional
loans to South Asian nations over the next five years.
"We are keen to implement the proposed Ganges Barrage
Project. Funding could be managed with government-to-government
negotiations," said Zhao Yang, business development manager for
Hydrochina Corporation.
The Ganges Barrage would create a reservoir 165 km long,
covering 62,500 hectares and with a capacity of some 2.9 billion
cubic litres of water.
According to the minister, the water would be diverted to 26
districts through 123 regional rivers.
Building the dam would alleviate water shortages and
contamination of water supplies in southwest Bangladesh, experts
say.
The reservoir's water would be used throughout the year,
regulated by water control structures on rivers, to meet demand
for irrigation, fisheries, navigation and salinity control.
Acting project director Rowshan Ali Khan said the release of
water from the reservoir through the Ganges basin river system
would help manage siltation problems in river channels and
facilitate drainage.
It would also preserve biodiversity and forest resources in
the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, he added.
