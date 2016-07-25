DHAKA, July 25 Police in Bangladesh are
investigating the death of a 10-year-old boy at a textile mill
who was killed after co-workers inserted the nozzle of a
high-pressure air pump in his rectum and turned it on.
The boy, Sagor Borman, worked at a textile mill in
Narayanganj, on the outskirts Dhaka, and died on Sunday, police
official Forkan Sikdar said.
"The boy died after other workers inserted a nozzle through
his rectum. His father found his son lying beside a compressor
machine with his abdomen swollen," Sikdar told Reuters on
Monday.
Children under the age of 14 are not allowed to work under
Bangladeshi law but child labour is common in a country where
almost a quarter of its 160 million people live the below
poverty line of $2 a day.
Bangladesh relies on garments for about 80 percent of its
exports and for about 4 million jobs, and is a major supplier of
clothes to developed markets in the West.
Accidents and poor conditions in the textile and garment
sector are a major concern for foreign buyers.
The mill where the boy worked produces yarn for garment
factories, police said.
In August, a 12-year-old boy working at a motorcycle
workshop was killed in the same way after he had tried to quit
his job. In November, a court sentenced two people to death for
the killing the boy.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel)