DHAKA, April 13 Bangladesh's current account balance rose 47 percent in July-February to $681 million from July-January, but was down from $995 million a year earlier, as a frail global economy sapped demand for its key exports at a time when oil imports soared.

The current account, which turned positive in December after staying in the red for two months, rose to $462 million in July-January from $409 million in July-December.

The current account balance is likely to keep improving over the coming months as export orders for ready-made garments rebounded from April and financing from the International Monetary Fund got approval, a senior central bank official said.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved a three-year $987 million loan deal for Bangladesh, with $141 million of the loan immediately disbursed

Imports rose 14 percent to $21.7 billion in July-February while exports grew 10 percent to $17.88 billion in July-March, latest available data from the central bank showed.

Remittances from more than 8 million Bangladeshis working abroad, a major source of foreign exchange alongside garment exports, rose 10.6 percent to $9.5 billion in July-March.

However, foreign direct investments remain weak, with energy shortages, poor infrastructure, political tensions and the slow pace of policy reforms all cited as major risks. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)