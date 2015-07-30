By Serajul and Quadir
| DHAKA, July 30
Bangladesh's central bank will
set up $500 million of funding for the country's manufacturers,
in an effort to stimulate economic growth, the head of the bank
said on Thursday.
The money will be split between two funds, one aimed at
manufacturing in general, the second at textiles, including
export-oriented ready-made garment factories.
Garments are a key foreign-exchange earner for Bangladesh.
The country's low wages and duty-free access to Western markets
have helped make it the world's second-largest apparel exporter
after China.
"Two new support windows will be opened," central bank
Governor Atiur Rahman said at a press conference to announce
monetary policy for the coming fiscal year.
"The first is a $300 million World Bank-funded lending
window in foreign exchange for manufacturing units and the
second is a Bangladesh Bank funded $200 million window for
refinancing in foreign exchange to export-oriented manufacturing
units in the textiles, apparels and leather sectors," he said.
Atiur said the funds were aimed at helping the Bangladesh
economy grow 7.0 percent this fiscal year, which ends June 2016.
The economy grew 6.5 percent last fiscal year.
Credit from the domestic banking system for the current
fiscal year grew only 10.4 percent up to May 2015, Atiur said,
compared with a projection of 17.4 percent for the entire fiscal
year. He blamed inadequate infrastructure, tepid global output
growth and political turmoil.
"Growth performance would clearly have been better had the
economy not faced the disruptions from political unrest," Atiur
said.
Political conflict early in 2015 left more than 120 people
dead, mostly from petrol-bomb attacks on vehicles. The unrest
eased in April.
Some analysts say setting high targets for credit expansion
is needed to stimulate the economy. Others say pumping in
liquidity without repairing infrastructure and addressing other
impediments to investment would stoke inflation and encourage
unproductive speculation.
"We have therefore been taking care in adopting a cautious,
restrained monetary stance ensuring adequacy of credit growth
but at the same time avoiding undue excessive expansion," Atiur
said. "This stance is serving our economy well in maintaining
inflation moderation and stability on a sustained basis."
Current monetary programs project 16.5 percent domestic
credit growth against last year's 10.4 percent, which the
central bank says would accommodate 7.0 percent real economic
growth with 6.2 percent inflation.
(Editing by Larry King)