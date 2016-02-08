DHAKA Feb 8 Bangladesh's exports rose 10.4 percent in January from a year earlier to $3.18 billion, driven by stronger sales of garments, official data showed on Monday.

Exports for July to January, the first seven months of the country's 2015-16 financial year, rose 8.3 percent from a year earlier to $19.27 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $15.76 billion in July-Jan, up 9 percent from a year earlier.

Garments are a key foreign-exchange earner for the South Asian nation, whose low wages and trade deals with Western markets have helped make it the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)