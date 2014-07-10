BRIEF-Vedanta approves allotment of co's shares to shareholders of Cairn India
* Says approved allotment of shares of Vedanta Limited ('vedanta') to shareholders of Cairn India Limited ('cairn') Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DHAKA, July 10 Bangladesh's exports in the 2013/14 financial year that ended in June rose 11.65 percent from a year earlier to nearly $30.18 billion, boosted by stronger clothing sales, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Thursday.
Garments are a vital sector for the South Asian nation, whose low wages and duty-free access to Western markets have helped make it the world's largest apparel exporter after China.
Garment exports surged 14 percent to $24.5 billion in 2013/14 from a year earlier.
The garment industry, which supplies many Western brands such as Wal-Mart WMT.N, Tesco TSCO.L and H&M HMb.ST, has been under the spotlight after a string of fatal factory accidents, including the collapse of a building housing factories in April 2013 that killed more than 1,130 people.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* March quarter net profit 2.57 billion rupees versus net profit of 102.6 million rupees year ago