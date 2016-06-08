(Adds details)

DHAKA, June 8 Bangladesh's exports in May rose 6.5 percent to $3.03 billion from a year earlier on stronger garment sales, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports for July to May, the first 11 months of the country's 2015-16 financial year, rose 8.9 percent from a year earlier to $30.7 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $25.1 billion in July-May, up 9.4 percent from a year earlier.

Garments sector is a key foreign exchange earner for the South Asian nation of 160 million, whose low wages and trade deals with western markets have helped make it the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China.

Garment exporters, however, worry about profit margins being squeezed due to increased compliance costs in the wake of the 2013 Rana Plaza factory collapse in which more than 1,100 people died, and a push from buyers to further reduce costs.

The government has proposed to cut the tax rate for the crucial garment sector to 20 percent from 35 percent as it announced an ambitious $43 billion budget for the coming financial year, starting July 1.

The budget aims economic growth at 7.2 percent on the back of higher garment exports. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)