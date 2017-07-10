Bangladesh exports up 1.7 pct in 2016/17, slowest growth in 15 years

DHAKA, July 10 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's exports in the fiscal year ended in June rose nearly 1.7 percent from a year earlier, but that was the slowest growth in 15 years, while pivotal garment sales posted only 0.2 percent growth.

The Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday total exports in the 12 months ended June 30 were $34.8 billion, or 5.85 percent below the target of $37 billion. The annual percentage gain was the smallest since 2001/2002 financial year, when exports contracted as there was a downturn in the global economy.

Readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, earned $28.15 billion in the year ended June 30, 7.34 percent below the target. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)