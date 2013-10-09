DHAKA Oct 9 Bangladesh's exports rose 36.26 percent in September from a year earlier to $2.59 billion, boosted by stronger clothing sales, an export body said on Thursday, despite a spate of deadly accidents which have hit the country's multi-billion textile industry.

In the first quarter of the current financial year exports rose 21 percent to $7.63 billion from a year earlier, the Export Promotion Bureau said. Garments exports surged 24 percent to $6.2 billion in July-September.

Garment exports totalled $21.5 billion for the financial year that ended in June 2013, up 13 percent from a year earlier when total exports rose 11 percent to more than $27 billion.

Duty-free access to Western markets and low wages have helped make Bangladesh the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China, with 60 percent of the clothes made there going to Europe and 23 percent to the United States.

But the $20 billion industry, which supplies many Western brands, has been under a spotlight after a series of deadly incidents including the collapse of the Rana Plaza factory complex in April that killed more than 1,130 people. A fire at another factory last year killed 112 people.

