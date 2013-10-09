DHAKA Oct 9 Bangladesh's exports rose 36.26
percent in September from a year earlier to $2.59 billion,
boosted by stronger clothing sales, an export body said on
Thursday, despite a spate of deadly accidents which have hit the
country's multi-billion textile industry.
In the first quarter of the current financial year exports
rose 21 percent to $7.63 billion from a year earlier, the Export
Promotion Bureau said. Garments exports surged 24 percent to
$6.2 billion in July-September.
Garment exports totalled $21.5 billion for the financial
year that ended in June 2013, up 13 percent from a year earlier
when total exports rose 11 percent to more than $27 billion.
Duty-free access to Western markets and low wages have
helped make Bangladesh the world's second-largest apparel
exporter after China, with 60 percent of the clothes made there
going to Europe and 23 percent to the United States.
But the $20 billion industry, which supplies many Western
brands, has been under a spotlight after a series of deadly
incidents including the collapse of the Rana Plaza factory
complex in April that killed more than 1,130 people. A fire at
another factory last year killed 112 people.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)