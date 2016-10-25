DHAKA Oct 25 Bangladesh's economy grew 7.11 percent in the 2015-16 financial year that ended in June, Planning Minister Mustafa Kamal said on Tuesday.

Growth picked up from 6.5 percent the previous year when political unrest crippled the economy.

The South Asian country's economy grew by an average of more than 6 percent a year during the past decade. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)