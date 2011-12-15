US STOCKS-Wall St gains as tech stocks recover, banks rise
DHAKA Dec 15 Bangladesh's current account swung to a deficit in the July-October period for the first time since April, retreating from a surplus of $1.1 billion a year earlier due to soaring import costs, mainly of oil.
The shortfall stood at $372 million.
Imports rose 23 percent to $11.7 billion in the first four months of the 2011/12 fiscal year from a year earlier. Exports increased 20 percent to $8.1 billion, widening the trade deficit to $3.6 billion from $2.8 billion a year earlier, central bank data showed.
Bills for imports -- notably fuel oil for power generation -- have soared while exports and remittances have grown more slowly amid a cooling global economy, a senior central bank official said.
Remittances from more than 7 million Bangladeshis working abroad in July-October rose 10 percent to $4 billion.
The taka currency has fallen more than 8 percent against the dollar since July on dwindling foreign exchange reserves.
The country's foreign exchange reserves slid to $9.28 billion at the end of November, the lowest since August 2009, from $10.34 billion in October. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)
