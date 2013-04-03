DHAKA, April 3 Bangladesh's economic growth is expected to slow to less than 6 percent in the year to June from 6.3 percent last year because of political unrest, the International Monetary Fund said.

Bangladesh has been rocked by a series of nationwide strikes and violent protests since February on issues ranging from war crimes trials to election rules.

"Unrest in recent months is affecting economic activity, with real GDP growth now expected to moderate to below 6 percent in fiscal year 2013 (July 2012-June 2013)," the IMF said in a statement following a March 2-April 2 visit by an IMF mission.

Last month, the IMF disbursed $139.4 million to Bangladesh as the second tranche of a three-year, $975.9 million loan deal to help it tackle budgetary pressures.

"Despite global uncertainties, economic developments have been broadly as envisaged. Exports are picking up, remittances remain strong, reserves continue to rise, and inflation pressures have eased, supported by restrained fiscal and monetary policies," the IMF said.

Foreign exchange reserves stood at nearly $14 billion on the back of strong remittances and an improving trade balance.

The central bank cut its key policy rates in February for the first time since 2009, by half a percentage point, as it shifted its focus from inflation to encouraging growth.

It also cut its growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 6.4 percent, down from 7.2 percent targeted earlier.

Saddled with a huge subsidy burden, the government raised oil prices by up to 11.5 percent last month, but backtracked on a plan to increase electricity tariffs for now.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel)