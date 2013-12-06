DHAKA Dec 6 Bangladesh's economic growth is expected to slow to 5.5 percent in the year to June 2014 from 6 percent in the previous year as political unrest ahead of elections takes a toll, the International Monetary Fund said.

The country has been rocked by violent protests and a series of shutdowns and transport blockades led by the main opposition party, which is demanding the prime minister step down and next year's election be held under a non-party administration.

Violence also gripped the country throughout the year as the government began war crimes trials dating back to the 1971 independence war to break away from Pakistan.

"Since early 2013 political events and uncertainty in the run-up to national elections have affected economic activity and curbed investment appetite, thereby slowing private credit growth and imports," according to the IMF's executive board assessment report released late on Thursday.

"Looking ahead, a slowdown in growth associated with unrest and political uncertainty, as well as an expected transition in the garment sector to higher costs and upgraded labor and safety standards, pose important challenges."

The government raised wages for garment workers from this month after a string of fatal factory accidents thrust poor working conditions and pay into the international spotlight.

Rock-bottom wages and trade deals with Western countries have helped make Bangladesh the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China, with 60 percent of its clothes going to Europe and 23 percent to the United States.

The IMF has approved a $140.4 million fourth tranche of a three-year, $975.9 million loan deal with Bangladesh. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)