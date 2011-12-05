* Nov food inflation at 12.47 pct; non-food at 10.16 pct
* Government borrowing from banks exceeds target
* Local unit falls over 9 pct against dollar in a year
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, Dec 5 Bangladesh's annual inflation
rose to 11.58 percent in November from 11.42 percent a month
earlier after the government, saddled with a huge subsidy bill
for rising oil prices, raised fuel charges for the third time
since May.
Price pressures are a major concern for the government as
more than a third of the country's 160 million people live on
wages of less than $1.25 a day.
The annual inflation rate had slowed in October from 11.97
percent in September, the first fall since June.
"Inflation went up again in November mainly due to a rise in
oil prices," Shahjahan Ali Mollah, director general of Bureau of
Statistics, told reporters after announcing the latest data.
Persistent inflation prompted the central bank to raise its
key interest rates by half a percentage point in September, its
fourth hike since March, following an earlier reserve increase
and a 1 percentage point rise in official rates in August 2010.
In addition to raising fuel prices, the
government plans to raise heavily subsidised electricity tariffs
for general consumers in a move that will push inflation higher
still.
Inflation may keep climbing, as the government expects its
subsidies for the year to June 2012 to leap to about 460 billion
taka ($6 billion) or 5 percent of gross domestic product. That
is more than double the original government estimate of 200
billion taka and well up from 195 billion taka last fiscal year.
Food inflation edged down to 12.47 percent in November from
12.82 percent in October, while non-food inflation accelerated
to 10.16 percent from 9.05 percent, the Bureau of Statistics
said on Monday.
Inflation in urban areas rose even faster than the national
average, hitting 12.11 percent in November on a 14.04 percent
surge in food prices and 9.47 percent advance in non-food
prices. Inflation in rural areas hit 11.37 percent, with an
11.80 percent rise in food prices and a 10.46 percent rise in
non-food prices.
Food prices have rocketed in recent months -- despite record
crops and ample stock at government inventories -- with analysts
blaming inefficient markets and hoarding.
The government's borrowing from the banking system has
exceeded its target for the fiscal year from July in less than
five months, which analysts fear will dampen economic activity
and jeopardise the growth target of 6.7 percent this fiscal
year.
Inflation in the 2010/11 fiscal year that ended in June hit
8.80 percent, exceeding its revised target of 8.5 percent on the
back of surging food prices.
The government aims to keep inflation within 7.50 percent as
targeted for the current fiscal year.
The country's foreign exchange reserves have come under
pressure from soaring import prices, mainly for oil, slipping to
the lowest level since August 2009.
The local currency taka, which fell more than 9
percent against dollar over the past 12 months, continues to
slide, further fuelling import costs and inflation.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)