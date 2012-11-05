DHAKA Nov 5 Bangladesh's annual inflation edged down to 7.22 percent in October from 7.39 a month earlier, the statistics office said on Monday, as food prices rose at a slower pace.

However, prices of non-food inflation rose after the government raised power tariffs again in September, an unpopular move in a country where more than a third of the population live on less than $2 a day.

Food inflation in October fell to 5.57 percent from 6.16 percent a month earlier. In contrast, non-food inflation rose to 10.46 percent from 9.95 percent in September.

The central bank has kept its key policy rates unchanged since January, when it hiked the benchmark rate for the fifth time after starting a tightening cycle in 2011.

Annual inflation in the financial year that ended in June accelerated to 10.62 percent from 8.80 percent the previous year. Non-food prices were the major contributor as the government, saddled with a huge subsidy bill for oil, raised fuel and power charges several times.

Bangladesh aims to bring down inflation to 7.5 percent in the current fiscal year.

