DHAKA May 8 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate picked up in April on surging food and non-food costs and price pressures could intensify on supply disruptions due to political unrest.

Inflation in April accelerated to 7.93 percent from 7.74 percent in March, officials of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

Food prices in April were 8.57 percent higher than a year earlier, up from 8.30 percent in March. Non-food inflation rose to 6.81 in April from 6.79 percent the previous month.

"A rise in prices of rice, fishes, fruits and other items pushed food inflation higher," a senior bureau official said, adding that food prices could climb again due to supply problems over political unrest such as strikes and street violence.

Non-food inflation went up mostly due to clothing, house rent and transport costs, the official said.

Bangladesh has been rocked by a series of nationwide strikes on issues ranging from war crimes tribunal to election rules over the past few months. The main opposition party enforced strikes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another strike called by a hardline Islamist group hit the country on Sunday after the Friday and Saturday weekend.

April's reading based on the new series using 2005-06 as a base year was 8.37 percent, up from 7.71 percent in March.

The government raised oil prices by up to 11.5 percent in January in a bid to trim the subsidy burden, but backtracked on a plan to increase electricity tariffs.

Price pressures are a major concern for the government, which faces an election in early 2014.

In February, the central bank cut its key policy rates for the first time since 2009, by half a percentage point, on a slower economic growth outlook.

It also cut its growth forecast to 6.4 percent in the current fiscal year ending in June, down from 7.2 percent targeted earlier, as sluggish global demand weighs on exports.

Bangladesh aims to trim inflation to 7.5 percent in the current fiscal year.

Annual inflation in the financial year that ended in June 2012 accelerated to 10.62 percent from 8.80 percent the previous year. Non-food prices were the major contributor as the government, saddled with a huge subsidy bill for oil, raised fuel and power charges several times. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)