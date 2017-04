DHAKA Feb 5 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate picked up in January for the third straight month, the Statistics Bureau said on Wednesday, as political unrest ahead of an election last month crippled the country's supply chain.

January's inflation rate was 7.50 percent, up from 7.35 percent in December, on the back of a spike in non-food prices.

Food prices in January were 8.81 percent higher than a year earlier, down from December's 9 percent pace. In contrast, the non-food inflation rate rose to 5.53 percent from 5.08 percent the previous month.

Political unrest along with frequent transportation disruptions in the months leading up to a Jan. 5 election caused severe supply disruptions. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)