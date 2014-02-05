(Adds quotes, details)

By Ruma Paul

DHAKA Feb 5 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate picked up in January for the third straight month as political unrest ahead of elections crippled the country's supply chain.

January's inflation rate was 7.50 percent, up from 7.35 percent in December, as prices of non-food items spiked, the Statistics Bureau said on Wednesday.

Food prices in January were 8.81 percent higher than a year earlier, down from December's 9 percent pace. In contrast, the non-food inflation rate rose to 5.53 percent from 5.08 percent the previous month.

Political unrest along with frequent transportation blockades in the months leading up to a Jan. 5 election caused severe supply disruptions.

The unrest eased after the polls, which were boycotted by former premier Begum Khaleda Zia's party and shunned by international observers, but the respite could be short-lived amid growing calls for a fresh election.

Price pressures are a major concern for the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a country where more than a third of 160 million people live on less than $2 a day.

"Prices of food last month rose at a slower pace as unrest subsided after the election. But this one-sided election was not enough to restore peace," a senior bureau official said, who asked not to be identified.

"We could see political violence any time again unless both the leaders come forward for a meaningful dialogue to end the impasse."

Both heirs to political dynasties, Hasina and Khaleda have rotated as prime minister for most of the last 22 years amid unending enmity.

The central bank has kept its key policy rates unchanged since February last year when it cut repo and reverse repo rates for the first time since 2009, by half a percentage point.

The government aims to trim inflation to 7 percent in the current fiscal year.

"Reducing average inflation from its current 7.5 percent level may prove challenging especially as aggregate demand is likely to pick up in the second half of current fiscal year and the recent rise in Indian inflation is also a risk for Bangladesh as shown by historical long-term trends," the central bank said last week in its monitory policy statement.

Bangladesh's economic growth is expected to slow to less than 6 percent in the current financial year due to political turmoil. In the previous year, the pace was 6.2 percent. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)