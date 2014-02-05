(Adds quotes, details)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA Feb 5 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate
picked up in January for the third straight month as political
unrest ahead of elections crippled the country's supply chain.
January's inflation rate was 7.50 percent, up from 7.35
percent in December, as prices of non-food items spiked, the
Statistics Bureau said on Wednesday.
Food prices in January were 8.81 percent higher than a year
earlier, down from December's 9 percent pace. In contrast, the
non-food inflation rate rose to 5.53 percent from 5.08 percent
the previous month.
Political unrest along with frequent transportation
blockades in the months leading up to a Jan. 5 election caused
severe supply disruptions.
The unrest eased after the polls, which were boycotted by
former premier Begum Khaleda Zia's party and shunned by
international observers, but the respite could be short-lived
amid growing calls for a fresh election.
Price pressures are a major concern for the government of
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a country where more than a
third of 160 million people live on less than $2 a day.
"Prices of food last month rose at a slower pace as unrest
subsided after the election. But this one-sided election was not
enough to restore peace," a senior bureau official said, who
asked not to be identified.
"We could see political violence any time again unless both
the leaders come forward for a meaningful dialogue to end the
impasse."
Both heirs to political dynasties, Hasina and Khaleda have
rotated as prime minister for most of the last 22 years amid
unending enmity.
The central bank has kept its key policy rates unchanged
since February last year when it cut repo and reverse repo rates
for the first time since 2009, by half a percentage point.
The government aims to trim inflation to 7 percent in the
current fiscal year.
"Reducing average inflation from its current 7.5 percent
level may prove challenging especially as aggregate demand is
likely to pick up in the second half of current fiscal year and
the recent rise in Indian inflation is also a risk for
Bangladesh as shown by historical long-term trends," the central
bank said last week in its monitory policy statement.
Bangladesh's economic growth is expected to slow to less
than 6 percent in the current financial year due to political
turmoil. In the previous year, the pace was 6.2 percent.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)