DHAKA May 7 Bangladesh's annual inflation eased marginally in April to 7.46 percent, the Statistics Bureau said on Wednesday, as prices of both food and non-food items rose at a slower pace.

Inflation in March was 7.48 percent, up from February's 7.44 percent - the first easing in inflation since November as supplies of basic foodstuff were affected by frequent transport blockades and unrest in the run-up to elections in January.

Food prices in April rose 8.95 percent from a year earlier, compared with an 8.96 percent increase in March, the national bureau said. The non-food inflation rate eased to 5.23 percent from 5.26 percent the previous month.

The government has said it wants to trim inflation to 7 percent in the current fiscal year ending in June.

Bangladesh's economic growth this financial year, however, is expected to be slower than the 6 percent in 2012/13, after the country was gripped by political turmoil leading up to an election in January.

The central bank has kept its key policy rates unchanged since February last year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)