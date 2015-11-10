DHAKA Nov 10 Bangladesh's annual inflation eased in October after picking up the previous month, the country's planning minister said on Tuesday, as prices of both food and non-food items rose at a slower pace.

Consumer prices in October rose 6.19 percent from a year earlier, slowing from 6.24 percent the previous month, the minister, Mustafa Kamal told a news conference. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)