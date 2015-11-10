* Food and non-food inflation rise at slower pace

* Policy rates unchanged since February 2013 (Adds details)

DHAKA Nov 10 Bangladesh's annual inflation eased in October after picking up the previous month, the country's planning minister said on Tuesday, as prices of food and non-food items rose at a slower pace.

Consumer prices last month were 6.19 percent higher than a year earlier, slowing from 6.24 percent in September, Mustafa Kamal told a news conference.

Annual food inflation in October inched down to 5.89 percent from 5.92 percent the previous month.

Non-food inflation in October eased to 6.67 percent from 6.73 percent in September when it went up after the government raised heavily-subsidised gas and electricity tariffs.

World food prices rose in October, spurred by weather-driven concerns about sugar and palm oil supplies, but remained well below their equivalent level a year ago, the United Nations food agency has said.

Annual inflation in Bangladesh eased to 6.41 percent in the fiscal year that ended in June, from 7.35 percent the previous year.

The government aims to hold inflation at 6 percent in the current fiscal year, which ends June 2016. The central bank has kept its key policy rates unchanged since February 2013, when it cut them by half a percentage point. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)