DHAKA Dec 14 Bangladesh's annual inflation in
November eased to its lowest since January as prices of food and
non-food items rose at a slower pace due to a drop in global
commodities prices.
Consumer prices last month rose 6.05 percent from a year
earlier, slowing from 6.19 percent in October, the Bangladesh
Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.
Annual food inflation in November eased to 5.72 percent from
5.89 percent the previous month while non-food inflation edged
down to 6.56 percent from 6.67 percent.
World food prices fell in November for the first time in
three months, pulled down by a strong dollar and ample supplies,
the United Nations food agency has said.
Annual inflation in Bangladesh eased to 6.41 percent in the
fiscal year that ended in June, from 7.35 percent the previous
year.
The government aims to hold inflation at 6 percent in the
current fiscal year, which ends June 2016. The central bank has
kept its key policy rates unchanged since February 2013, when it
cut them by half a percentage point on a slower growth outlook.
