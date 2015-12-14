DHAKA Dec 14 Bangladesh's annual inflation in November eased to its lowest since January as prices of food and non-food items rose at a slower pace due to a drop in global commodities prices.

Consumer prices last month rose 6.05 percent from a year earlier, slowing from 6.19 percent in October, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

Annual food inflation in November eased to 5.72 percent from 5.89 percent the previous month while non-food inflation edged down to 6.56 percent from 6.67 percent.

World food prices fell in November for the first time in three months, pulled down by a strong dollar and ample supplies, the United Nations food agency has said.

Annual inflation in Bangladesh eased to 6.41 percent in the fiscal year that ended in June, from 7.35 percent the previous year.

The government aims to hold inflation at 6 percent in the current fiscal year, which ends June 2016. The central bank has kept its key policy rates unchanged since February 2013, when it cut them by half a percentage point on a slower growth outlook.

