DHAKA May 3 Bangladesh's annual inflation eased slightly in April as both food and non-food prices rose at a slower pace, the planning minister said on Tuesday.

Consumer prices in April were 5.61 percent higher than a year earlier, slowing from a rise of 5.65 percent the previous month, the minister, Mustafa Kamal told a news conference.

Annual food inflation in April eased to 3.84 percent from 3.89 percent the previous month, while non-food inflation decreased to 8.34 percent from 8.36 percent. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)