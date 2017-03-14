US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
DHAKA, March 14 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate accelerated for the second straight month in February, the planning minister said on Tuesday, driven by a jump in food prices.
Consumer prices in February rose 5.31 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from 5.15 percent the previous month, the minister, Mustafa Kamal, told a news conference.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)