DHAKA, March 14 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate accelerated for the second straight month in February, the planning minister said on Tuesday, driven by a jump in food prices.

Consumer prices in February rose 5.31 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from 5.15 percent the previous month, the minister, Mustafa Kamal, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)