DHAKA, Sept 5 Bangladesh's annual inflation
edged down to 7.93 percent in August from 8.03 percent a month
earlier, the statistics office said on Wednesday, as prices of
non-food items rose at a slower pace.
Annual inflation in the year that ended in June accelerated
to 10.62 percent from 8.80 percent the previous year. Non-food
prices were the major contributor as the government, saddled
with a huge subsidy bill for oil, raised fuel and power charges
several times.
The government raised electricity tariffs again this month,
an unpopular move in a country where more than a third of the
population live on less than $2 a day.
Food inflation in August rose to 7.10 percent from 6.30
percent a month earlier. In contrast, non-food inflation slowed
to 9.59 percent from 11.54 percent in July.
A rise in prices of fish, meat, spices, milk powder and baby
milk ahead of the Muslim Eid festival pushed food inflation
higher, a senior official at the Bureau of Statistics said.
Bangladesh aims to bring down inflation to 7.5 percent in
the current fiscal year.
