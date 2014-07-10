DHAKA, July 10 Annual inflation in Bangladesh accelerated to 7.35 percent in the fiscal year ending in June, from 6.78 percent the previous year, the Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, exceeding its target of 7 percent on food prices.

Late last month, the country's central bank raised banks' reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points, its first increase since 2010, in a move to mop up excess cash to cool inflationary pressures.

Food prices went up in the last financial year as supplies of basic foodstuffs were boosted by frequent transport blockades and other unrest in the run-up to elections in January.

Annual inflation, however, fell to 6.97 percent in June from 7.48 percent in May as food prices rose at a slower pace as unrest eased after the polls.

The government raised electricity tariffs in March to trim the subsidy burden.

It aims to rein in inflation below 7 percent in the current fiscal year, which started this month.

The central bank has kept its key policy rates unchanged since February last year, when it cut rates by half a percentage point on a slower economic growth outlook. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)