a day ago
Bangladesh inflation cools in FY 2016/17, food inflation climbs
July 11, 2017 / 9:54 AM / a day ago

Bangladesh inflation cools in FY 2016/17, food inflation climbs

1 Min Read

DHAKA, July 11 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's annual inflation eased to 5.44 percent in the financial year that ended in June 2017, the planning minister said on Tuesday, as non-food prices rose at a slower pace but food prices climbed.

Food inflation in the financial year hit 6.01 percent, up from 4.9 percent in the previous year, Mustafa Kamal told a news conference. In contrast, non-food inflation eased to 4.61 percent from 7.43 percent. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

