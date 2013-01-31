DHAKA Jan 31 Bangladesh's central bank cut its key interest rates by half a percentage point on Thursday and lowered its growth forecast for the economy this fiscal year, mainly due to sluggish global demand.

"In view of the risks to output growth due to the uncertainties around the global economy, Bangladesh Bank will reduce all repo rates by 50 basis points, effective immediately," Atiur Rahman, governor of Bangladesh Bank, told reporters while revealing the country's monetary policy for the second half of the fiscal year.

The move will bring the central bank's repo rate, which is uses to inject money into the banking system, to 7.25 percent, and lower the reverse repo rate, through which it absorbs excess cash from banks, to 5.25 percent.

The special repo rate was reduced to 10.25 percent.

Rahman said the economy is now expected to grow by "no less than 6.4 percent" in the fiscal year to June, down from 7.2 percent targeted earlier, as weak global demand weighs on exports.

Bangladesh's economic growth in the last 10 years has averaged 6.2 percent.

Rahman dismissed forecasts by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund that Bangladesh's economy would expand by less than 6 percent in the current fiscal year, saying that growth of overall exports and remittances -- the main pillars of the nation's economy -- showed it was on a somewhat stronger track.

Bangladesh received a record $14.17 billion in remittances from citizens working overseas in 2012, up 16.5 percent from 2011, despite the cooling global economy, a senior central bank official said.

Despite weak external demand, exports continued to grow this fiscal year, expanding 7.0 percent in December, the central bank said.

"We will put our all efforts into raising economic growth, as without that poverty alleviation is not be possible," the governor said.

To achieve stronger growth, the central bank slightly raised its credit growth target for the private sector to 18.5 percent, from an earlier 18 percent.

The central bank raised rates a total of five times in 2011 and early in 2012 to battle persistently high inflation.

Price pressures began to ease last February and continued to moderate, but picked up again in November and December. They could intensify further after fuel price increases announced early this month.

(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Anis Ahmed & Kim Coghill)