DHAKA Jan 14 Bangladesh's central bank cut its key policy rates by half a percentage point on Thursday for the first time in nearly three years to help spur economic growth.

The central bank lowered the repo rate, which it uses to inject money into the banking system, to 6.75 percent, and reduced the reverse repo rate, through which it absorbs excess cash from banks, to 4.75 percent, Governor Atiur Rahman told a news conference while announcing its monetary policy stance for the second half of the 2015-16 fiscal year.

