(Adds details)

By Ruma Paul

DHAKA Jan 14 Bangladesh's central bank cut its key interest rates by half a percentage point on Thursday for the first time in nearly three years as cooling inflation gives it more maneuvering room to help spur economic growth.

The central bank lowered the repo rate, which it uses to inject money into the banking system, to 6.75 percent, and reduced the reverse repo rate, through which it absorbs excess cash from banks, to 4.75 percent.

The move came as overall inflation eased to 6.2 percent in December, within target.

Broad money and private sector credit growth are projected at 15 percent and 14.8 percent, respectively, slightly lower than the last target but higher than the actual outcome.

"This policy recalibration - a lower policy rate and prudent credit and broad money targets - can sufficiently accommodate growth without sacrificing the inflation performance," Bangladesh Bank Governor Atiur Rahman told a news conference while announcing its monetary policy stance for the second half of the 2015-16 fiscal year.

"As always, we remain vigilant and ready to adjust our stance as facts on the ground and the outlook on the horizon evolve."

If the country sees continued political stability, Rahman expected economic growth could reach 7 percent, picking up from 6.51 percent in the previous year when political unrest crippled the economy.

"Global potential growth has slowed ... We therefore need to upgrade our export performance through higher productivity, investment, and diversification," Rahman added.

Garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas are the two mainstay revenue generators for the country of 160 million people. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)