(Adds details)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA Jan 14 Bangladesh's central bank cut its
key interest rates by half a percentage point on Thursday for
the first time in nearly three years as cooling inflation gives
it more maneuvering room to help spur economic growth.
The central bank lowered the repo rate, which it uses to
inject money into the banking system, to 6.75 percent, and
reduced the reverse repo rate, through which it absorbs excess
cash from banks, to 4.75 percent.
The move came as overall inflation eased to 6.2 percent in
December, within target.
Broad money and private sector credit growth are projected
at 15 percent and 14.8 percent, respectively, slightly lower
than the last target but higher than the actual outcome.
"This policy recalibration - a lower policy rate and prudent
credit and broad money targets - can sufficiently accommodate
growth without sacrificing the inflation performance,"
Bangladesh Bank Governor Atiur Rahman told a news conference
while announcing its monetary policy stance for the second half
of the 2015-16 fiscal year.
"As always, we remain vigilant and ready to adjust our
stance as facts on the ground and the outlook on the horizon
evolve."
If the country sees continued political stability, Rahman
expected economic growth could reach 7 percent, picking up from
6.51 percent in the previous year when political unrest crippled
the economy.
"Global potential growth has slowed ... We therefore need to
upgrade our export performance through higher productivity,
investment, and diversification," Rahman added.
Garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working
overseas are the two mainstay revenue generators for the country
of 160 million people.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)