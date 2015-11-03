DHAKA Nov 3 Money sent home in October by Bangladeshis working overseas rose nearly 7 percent from a year earlier to about $1.1 billion, the central bank said.

In July-October, the first four months of the 2015-16 financial year, Bangladesh received about $5.03 million in remittances, down 0.16 percent from a year earlier.

Remittances from more than 10 million citizens abroad are critical for the South Asian nation and key source of foreign exchange, alongside garment exports. In the financial year ended in June, garments accounted for 82 percent of Bangladesh's $31 billion in export earnings.

In that year, remittances were $15.31 billion, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

Steady remittances have helped build foreign exchange reserves, which reached a record $27 billion at the end of October.

Most Bangladesh expatriates work in the Middle East and Gulf countries, which account for almost 60 percent of remittances. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)