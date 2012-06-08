DHAKA, June 8 Money sent home by Bangladeshis working overseas rose 15.30 percent to $1.15 billion in May from a year earlier, central bank data showed.

Remittances for the first 11 months of the current fiscal year ending this month rose 11 percent to $11.77 billion, according to data released late on Thursday. That outpaced the previous fiscal year's total inflows of $11.65 billion.

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent home more money this fiscal year because of a huge slide in the local currency against dollar, a senior central bank official said.

The taka was the second worst-performing currency among Asian peers after the Indian rupee, falling 15 percent against the U.S. dollar in 2011. In January it lost 3 percent more value before reversing.

On Thursday, the taka traded 81.94 against a dollar compared with 73.70 taka a year ago.

Remittances from about eight million citizens working abroad are critical for the impoverished South Asian nation and are a key sources of foreign exchange alongside garment exports. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Anand Basu)