DHAKA Feb 1 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves edged down to nearly $27.14 billion by January-end from a record high of $27.49 billion in the previous month, but were up 23 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

A senior central bank official attributed the drop in January to a rise in imports. The reserves are enough to cover more than seven months of imports.

Garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, and two mainstay revenue generators have helped foreign exchange reserves grow steadily in recent years. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)