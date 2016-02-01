* Reserves up 23 pct yr/yr; enough for seven months' imports
* Steady garment exports, remittances help boost reserves
(Adds details)
DHAKA Feb 1 Bangladesh's foreign exchange
reserves edged down to nearly $27.14 billion by January-end from
a record high of $27.49 billion in the previous month, but were
up 23 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on
Monday.
A senior central bank official attributed the drop in
January to a rise in imports; the reserves are enough to cover
more than seven months of imports.
Garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working
overseas - two mainstay revenue generators - have helped foreign
exchange reserves grow steadily in recent years.
Bangladesh's exports in July-December, the first half of the
current financial year, rose 7.8 percent to $16.1 billion from
the previous year, led by strong garment sales as the key
industry is trying to repair its safety image after several
fatal accidents.
Last month, the central bank cut its key interest rates by
half a percentage point for the first time in nearly three years
as cooling inflation gives it more manoeuvring room to help spur
economic growth.
The central bank expects economic growth to reach 7 percent,
picking up from 6.51 percent in the previous year when political
unrest crippled the economy.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)