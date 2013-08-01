US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
DHAKA Aug 1 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose for a second straight month to hit a record $15.53 billion in July, the central bank said on Thursday.
The reserves at the end of last month were up from previous record of $15.31 billion at end-June and $10.38 billion the same month last year. The reserves equal five months of imports.
Strong remittances from Bangladeshis working abroad, soaring exports and slower imports have helped build the reserves, a senior central bank official said.
