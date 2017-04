DHAKA Nov 3 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose to a record high of $22.31 billion at the end of October from $21.84 billion a month ago, the central bank said on Monday, supported by exports and a rebound in remittances.

The reserves rose from $17.35 billion in October 2013 and are enough to cover almost seven months of imports.

($1 = 77.40 Taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)