DHAKA, June 28 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves exceeded $30 billion for the first time, their highest on record, the central bank said on Tuesday, helped by exports and remittances and slower imports on the back of a drop in global commodities prices.

The reserves, enough to cover more than eight months of imports, are nearly $5 billion higher than the same period last year.

Steady garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, two mainstays for the country of 160 million people, have helped build reserves in recent years.

Bangladesh, however, lost $81 million from its account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February in a cyber-heist. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)