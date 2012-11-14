DHAKA Nov 14 Bangladesh needs to increase
infrastructure spending and keep receiving higher remittances to
lift its annual growth rate to 8 percent to meet its goal of
becoming a middle income country by 2021, the World Bank said.
In recent years, Bangladesh has grown at least 6 percent a
year. The World Bank, in a report on Wednesday, said steady
growth has stemmed from macroeconomic stability and openness,
rapid financial sector development, population control and
achievement of nearly universal primary education.
But to attain middle-income status by 2021, Bangladesh "needs
to do more... the economy should grow by 8 percent annually to
hit that target," said Ellen Goldstein, the bank's country
director.
Remittances are pivotal in Bangladesh's economy, and the bank
report said it is important that the amount increase by 8
percent a year.
About 8 million of Bangladesh's more than 150 million people
work outside the country. In the fiscal year that ended June 30,
they sent home $12.85 billion, more than 10 percent above the
remittance total one year earlier.
The World Bank also said there needs to be more investments
in physical infrastructure and human development, as well as
higher productivity.
Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said that to become
a middle-income country by 2021, Bangladesh must attract more
foreign investment. Last year's total of $1.1 billion was not
enough, the minister said, adding that lack of infrastructure
was a major hindrance to the country's development.
Independent economists say that without more power generation
facilities and other infrastructure improvements, Bangladesh
will not be able to raise its growth rate to 8 percent.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Richard
Borsuk)