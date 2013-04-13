DHAKA, April 13 Bangladesh's economic growth may
slow to 5.8 percent in the fiscal year to June 2013, compared
with the government target of 7.2 percent, the World Bank said
on Saturday.
"The economic growth in the fiscal year of 2013 is likely to
fall to 5.8 percent compared with 6.3 percent in fiscal year
2012," said Salman Zaidi, Acting Country Head of the World Bank
in Bangladesh.
"Weak exports and investments due to the euro-area crisis,
domestic supply constraints and intensified unrest in the
country are likely to have contributed to this slower growth,"
he told reporters.
"An immediate hindrance to growth is the political
complexity and frequent widespread violence of late in
Bangladesh."
World Bank economist Zahid Hussain said that lack of growth
pick-up in agriculture, slower manufacturing growth due to weak
exports, domestic consumption and investment demand, and
disruptions to services due to street unrest were also factors
to hinder government's targeted growth.
"Gas shortages and slow infrastructure improvements, decline
in import of capital machinery, volatile electricity generation
growth, subdued construction activity and falling private credit
growth are also major challenges for the slower economic
growth," Hussain said.
He said that investment had stagnated at 25.2 percent of
gross domestic product.
"By Asian norms, Bangladesh's investment rate should be 31.4
percent, given per capita income," he said.
Inflation declined to 8 percent in March from a peak of
nearly 11 percent in February 2012.
The 7.5 percent inflation target for 2013 fiscal year was
still achievable if there were stable commodity prices, the
domestic supply chain was not disrupted by political unrest and
monetary policy caution was maintained, Hussain added.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Nick Macfie)