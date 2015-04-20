By Serajul Quadir
| DHAKA, April 20
DHAKA, April 20 Assailants wielding iron rods
attacked the car of Bangladesh's former prime minister and main
opposition leader Khaleda Zia on Monday during an election rally
and then shot at it as the vehicle sped away but she was unhurt,
officials said.
The attack highlighted tensions in the politically unstable
South Asian country, where Khaleda's Bangladesh Nationalist
Party (BNP) has stepped up protests aimed at forcing Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and hold a new national election
following a disputed 2014 poll.
BNP spokesman Mohammad Shamsuddin told Reuters Khaleda had
been addressing a rally for a mayoral election in the capital
Dhaka from her car when the men tried to attack it with iron
rods and sticks.
Shots were fired at the bullet-proof vehicle as it drove
off, Shamsuddin said.
Khaleda's bodyguard and five other people were injured in
the attack and had to receive hospital treatment, he added.
The BNP called for a nationwide general strike outside Dhaka
and the city of Chittagong - which both hold mayoral elections
on April 28 - to protest against the attack on its leader.
The prime minister's political adviser, H.T. Imam, said
Khaleda's party should take better security precautions in
crowded urban areas because many Bangladeshis were angry with
her over the protests organised by her party.
More than 120 people have been killed and hundreds injured
in months of political violence, most of them in petrol bomb
attacks on vehicles, amid transport blockades and strikes by the
opposition aimed at toppling the government.
POLITICAL RIVALRY
The BNP refused to take part in last year's general
election, saying it was rigged.
Hasina has refused the BNP demands that she step down,
instead tightening her grip by arresting key opposition leaders
and clamping down on media critical of her government.
Bangladeshi politics has been mired for years in rivalry
between Hasina and Khaleda. Both women are related to former
national leaders and they have alternated as prime minister for
most of the past two decades.
Khaleda, 69, is facing charges of instigating the violence,
which is estimated to have cost Bangladesh the equivalent of
0.55 percent of its national output.
Earlier this month Khaleda was granted bail in two graft
cases she is fighting. She denies any wrongdoing and says the
charges against her and the BNP are politically motivated.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)