DHAKA Dec 29 Violent clashes erupted in
Bangladesh on Sunday as opposition supporters took to the
streets to protest against a Jan. 5 general election which they
are boycotting.
The opposition says it will not take part in the vote unless
an interim government oversees it and Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina steps down.
The boycott means more than half of 300 parliament seats
will go uncontested, undermining the legitimacy of the election
and making it highly unlikely it will do anything to restore
stability in one of the world's poorest countries.
The leader of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist
Party (BNP), Begum Khaleda Zia, called for a march on the
capital, Dhaka, in defiance of a police ban to protest against
what she calls the "farcical" election.
One person was killed as police opened fire to disperse
protesters throwing stones and crude bombs in central Dhaka and
a railway guard was killed in a blast at a city station, police
said.
"The government is undemocratic and illegal. It should step
down immediately," former premier Khaleda told reporters in
front of her home after being barred from attending the march.
Dozens of police were deployed late on Saturday to stop her from
leaving her house.
Khaleda said the "march for democracy" would go on Monday.
Pro-BNP lawyers also clashed with police and ruling party
supporters at the Supreme Court.
Opposition party officials say hundreds of their supporters
have been detained across the country over recent days and Dhaka
is virtually cut off as authorities suspended bus, rail and
ferry services into the city.
Violence has gripped the country as Hasina and her ruling
Awami League press ahead with vote.
More than 200 people have been killed in political violence
this year, half of them since Nov. 25 when the Election
Commission announced the date for the vote.
Rolling strikes staged by the opposition and blockades of
roads, rail lines and waterways are also hurting the $22 billion
garment export industry, which has already been under a cloud
because of a string of fatal incidents.
Hasina and Khaleda, both related to former national leaders,
have dominated politics in Bangladesh for more than two decades.
The antagonism between them has frustrated attempts at
reconciliation.
