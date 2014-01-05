* Opposition boycott means fewer than half of districts were
contested
* Impasse between two dominant parties fuels worries of
economic stagnation
* Polling day violence kills 18 - media reports
By Ruma Paul and Tony Munroe
DHAKA, Jan 5 Bangladesh's ruling Awami League
was poised on Sunday to win a violence-plagued parliamentary
election whose outcome was never in doubt after a boycott by the
main opposition party.
With fewer than half of the 300 seats being contested,
voters cast ballots in modest numbers amid heavy security in
polling that lacked the festivity typical of Bangladeshi
elections and was shunned by international observers as flawed.
Low voter participation could pile new pressure on Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina to find a compromise with the opposition
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for holding new elections.
Results in constituencies that featured a contest were
expected late on Sunday or early on Monday. Hasina is expected
to form a new government sometime this month.
Either Hasina or BNP chief Begum Khaleda Zia has been prime
minister for all but two of the past 22 years. The two are
bitter rivals.
"The immediate fallout of this dismal voter turnout will be
the Hasina government coming under greater pressure to hold
talks with the opposition," said Hossain Zillur Rahman, an
economist and adviser to a former "caretaker" government tasked
with overseeing an election.
"It is the ultimate sign of protest by Bangladeshi people
and tells us that they are unhappy with the way elections have
been held in this country."
The impasse between the two main parties, which showed no
sign of easing, undermined the poll's legitimacy and is fuelling
worries of economic stagnation and further violence in the
impoverished South Asian nation of 160 million.
Abul Kashem, who works as a driver and is a supporter of the
BNP, was dismayed at the political standoff.
"This is a suicidal election as it will not bring any peace
in the country," he said outside a Dhaka polling station.
The country's $22 billion garment industry, which accounts
for 80 percent of exports, has been disrupted by transportation
blockades ahead of the election. BNP officials said party
supporters would maintain the blockade and called another in a
series of general strikes starting from Monday.
Eighteen people were killed in separate incidents on
election day, according to media reports, and voting was halted
at more than 150 polling stations. More than 100 people were
killed in the run-up to the ballot, mostly in rural areas, and
fears of violence had been expected to keep many voters away.
Police said they had been forced to fire on opposition
activists in six incidents.
Apart from a handful of crude bomb explosions, Dhaka was
calm. In Satkania, near the port city of Chittagong, a poll
official's arms were broken and police were attacked.
FUTURE ELECTION?
Hasina has spoken of holding talks with the opposition on
the conduct of future elections which, if successful, could lead
to another poll. The BNP had demanded a halt to the current
electoral process.
Turnout figures were not immediately available, though
election officials acknowledged that they had anticipated low
numbers and voting appeared slow at Dhaka polling stations.
At one, in the Lalbagh area, 626 of 2,274 voters, or 28
percent, cast ballots. At another nearby site, final turnout
among male voters was 21 percent.
The BNP said low turnout vindicated its denunciation of the
poll as a farce.
"The turnout is a clear indication that the common people
rejected this election and it is almost an election without
voters," Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, a BNP vice chairman, told
Reuters.
Junior Law Minister Mohammad Quamrul Islam said the election
was necessary for the democratic process and repeated that
another poll could be held anytime in agreement with the BNP.
"But they must stop violence before dialogue for the next
elections could start," he told reporters after voting.
The BNP denounces Hasina's scrapping of the practice of
having a caretaker government oversee elections. The Awami
League says the interim government system has proved a failure.
Many BNP leaders are in jail or in hiding, and Khaleda says
she is under virtual house arrest, which the government denies.
The European Union, a duty free market for nearly 60 percent
of Bangladesh's garment exports, refused to send election
observers, as did the United States and the Commonwealth, a
grouping of 53 mainly former British colonies.
"The elections have to happen to ensure a government is
formed and the country can start functioning again normally,"
said Mehedi Rahman, 43, a schoolteacher voting in Dhaka.
"The unfortunate part is there is hardly any meaning because
the opposition has boycotted it and the outcome is known."
