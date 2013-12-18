DHAKA Dec 18 When an ally in Bangladesh's
ruling coalition threatened this month to pull out of upcoming
elections, elite troops broke open the gates of the party
leader's home, brushed aside his guards and hauled him away.
"It was horrible to see sir being dragged into a car in
front of our very eyes, and yet we could do nothing," said an
official of Hossain Mohammad Ershad's party. The official, who
declined to be named for fear of arrest, was at the home of the
one-time military ruler at the time of the raid.
The detention of Ershad, 83, was widely seen as an attempt
by the ruling Awami League (AL) to prevent him from withdrawing
his party from the Jan. 5 election, which would have further
undermined the legitimacy of a ballot already being boycotted by
its main rival, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
As it is, the BNP's boycott means that more than half of the
300 parliament seats at stake will go uncontested, dimming hopes
that an inclusive ballot could restore stability to this
strife-plagued South Asian country.
The crisis has spilled onto the streets, where people are
shot, beaten or burned to death daily in clashes between rival
groups and police. More than 200 people have died in political
violence this year, half of them since Nov. 25, when the
Election Commission announced a date for the vote. Many say that
emergency rule under the army looks increasingly likely.
Rolling general strikes staged by the opposition and
blockades of roads, rail lines and waterways are also hurting
the $22 billion garment industry, which supplies some of the
world's top retailers, employs four million people and accounts
for 80 percent of the impoverished country's export earnings.
Political unrest was chiefly to blame for a 40 percent drop
in export orders in October from a year earlier, according to
Riaz Bin Mahmud, vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment
Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)
The owner of a garment company that employs around 12,000
workers said the drop continued into last month, when he saw his
orders fall by around 50 percent from November 2012.
None of the factory owners Reuters interviewed for this
story were willing to speak on the record about the impact of
the unrest, concerned that there could be reprisals for
appearing to criticise the political parties involved.
The collapse in April of a garment-factory complex in which
more than 1,100 people died had already raised the alarm among
Western brands. Now, the BGMEA says, some are turning to India,
Vietnam and Indonesia even though their labour costs are higher.
"They (protesters) are not burning our vehicles, they are
burning our economy," said a local garments buyer for a major
Western firm. "My appeal to the brands is: do not allow this
country to become another Somalia."
In the port city of Chittagong, even the weekly auction of
tea -- one of the biggest in the world -- had to be called off
this month because of the mounting political turmoil.
EXECUTION TRIGGERS MORE KILLINGS
Making matters worse, activists from the Jamaat-e-Islami
party, an Islamist ally of the BNP, have gone on the rampage as
a tribunal pursues its leaders for atrocities committed during
the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.
Last week Jamaat leader Abdul Quader Mollah was hanged, the
first war crimes execution in Bangladesh. He was accused of
collaborating with Pakistani forces, who were eventually
defeated with India's help.
Protesters from Jamaat and its student wing, Islami Chhatra
Shibir, attacked members of the ruling AL party in deadly
reprisals after the execution, while hundreds of people staged
vigils in the capital, Dhaka, to celebrate his death.
Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has exposed
divisions in society over what role Islam should play, and the
strong public reaction to its verdicts have raised fears that
young Jamaat members are being radicalised.
The 1971 war, in which an estimated three million people
died in nine months, is a festering wound not only for those
personally affected, but also many young Bangladeshis.
"The young generation wants to see the end to this culture
of impunity. Whoever you are, you are not beyond justice," said
Tapas Baul, a 33-year-old prosecutor at the tribunal.
HOPES FADE
A resolution to the crisis could rest on two women.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the AL and the BNP's Begum
Khaleda Zia have dominated politics in Bangladesh for more than
two decades, and mutual suspicion bordering on hatred has
blocked attempts at reconciliation between them.
Hasina wants to do away with a tradition of introducing a
caretaker government to oversee elections, even if it means
running unopposed.
"Without elections as announced ... there will not be any
legitimate government and the country will plunge into a serious
constitutional crisis," said H.T. Imam, Hasina's adviser. "The
BNP, by boycotting, is contributing to the crisis."
But the BNP insists an interim government be introduced and
Hasina step down before agreeing to take part in the poll.
They say the AL has crushed the opposition by arresting
leaders, using the tribunal to hound Jamaat after a court in
August barred the Islamist party from contesting elections.
"The root of the anger is one party not being included,"
said Shamsher M. Chowdhury, vice chairman of the BNP. "If the
government goes through with a one-party election, it would be
disastrous for the country."
The crisis has raised the prospect of a return to emergency
rule, last imposed in 2007 and ending two years later with
elections that saw Hasina win a landslide victory, partly on a
promise to pursue war criminals.
The AL's Imam played down the prospect of army intervention.
"Bangladesh is one of the largest contributors to U.N.
peace-keeping forces, which is a very lucrative and very
important attraction for the military," he told Reuters. "The
United Nations does not approve of military takeovers."
Imam said the BNP had become hostage to Islamist groups such
as Jamaat and Chhatra Shibir, but senior Jamaat leaders blamed
the government for the political impasse.
"If the government gives space to political parties, I am of
the opinion that 80 percent of the violence would come to an
end," said Abdur Razzaq, assistant secretary-general of Jamaat
and a barrister at the crimes tribunal.
Both sides have held talks in Dhaka, assisted by the United
Nations, and Hasina is under international pressure to find a
solution. But these are faint glimmers of hope amidst the gloom.
"The capital is cut off, the economy is at a standstill,
people are in constant fear. We've come to the end of the road,"
Razzaq said.
(Additional reporting by Ruma Paul; Writing by Mike
Collett-White; Editing by John Chalmers and Mark Bendeich)