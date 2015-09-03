By Serajul Quadir
| DHAKA, Sept 3
DHAKA, Sept 3 A Bangladesh power company has
agreed a $4.6 billion deal to build the largest coal-fired power
plants in the country to help ease a prolonged energy crisis, a
senior official told Reuters on Thursday.
Mohammad Abul Quasem, managing director of Coal Power
Generation Company Bangladesh Ltd, said the state-run company
will build two 600-megawatt (MW) plants on an island in the Bay
of Bengal, 32 kilometres (20 miles) from the beach resort of
Cox's Bazar.
Quasem said the company will borrow $3.7 billion from the
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at an annual
interest rate of 0.1 percent over 30 years, with an initial
ten-year grace period. The rest of the money will be financed by
the government.
"This is the biggest project in the power sector in terms of
both investment and power generation capacity" in Bangladesh's
history, Quasem said.
Construction on the two power plants is scheduled to start
in March 2016, with operations set for August 2022. Two Japanese
companies, Sumitomo Corp and Marubeni Corporation
, have bid to participate in the construction project.
In Bangladesh, daily blackouts last as long as five hours.
The country produces 8,000 MWs of electricity, but demand far
exceeds supply, with a daily deficit of up to 1,500 MWs.
Nasrul Hamid, junior minister for power, energy and mineral
resources, said unless the country can boost its energy
production it will fail to achieve a target of becoming a
middle-income country by 2021.
"If we want to raise our economic growth to 8 percent from
6.5 percent now, then our power generation (growth) should be 15
percent," Hamid said in an interview.
Bangladesh's power capacity growth is currently about 10
percent a year.
The government plans to turn the island in the Bay of Bengal
into an energy hub. Hamid said there are plans to build a
liquefied natural gas terminal, a floating terminal for the
loading and unloading of fuel oil, and petrochemical factories.
Plans for the island include development of a port to unload
up to 4 million tonnes of coal a year from Australia, Indonesia
and South Africa for the power plants.
JICA is Japan's main conduit for dispersing much of $17
billion in annual overseas development aid from its Foreign
Ministry. The agency builds schools and hospitals and finances
agriculture and health projects, with Japanese engineers, nurses
and other experts often involved.
Taku Yamabe, a senior representative for JICA in Bangladesh,
said the agency would initially provide $350 million in loans to
cover the first phase of the project.
(Editing by Andrew MacAskill and Tom Hogue)