DHAKA Aug 27 The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Thursday raised consumer prices of electricity by 2.93 percent and for the first time in six years also raised the price of natural gas.

BERC Chairman A.R. Khan said the price of natural gas would rise by 26.29 percent, with both changes taking effect from September 1.

Bangladesh is working on several energy development projects and the price rises will help fund these, Khan told reporters.

The price hikes were agreed at a meeting on Wednesday chaired by the prime minister's energy adviser, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chawdhury.

The BERC last raised the electricity price in March 2014 while the last rise in the gas price was in August 2009. (Reporting by Serajul Quadir; editing by Jason Neely)