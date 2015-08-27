DHAKA Aug 27 The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory
Commission (BERC) on Thursday raised consumer prices of
electricity by 2.93 percent and for the first time in six years
also raised the price of natural gas.
BERC Chairman A.R. Khan said the price of natural gas would
rise by 26.29 percent, with both changes taking effect from
September 1.
Bangladesh is working on several energy development projects
and the price rises will help fund these, Khan told reporters.
The price hikes were agreed at a meeting on Wednesday
chaired by the prime minister's energy adviser, Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Chawdhury.
The BERC last raised the electricity price in March 2014
while the last rise in the gas price was in August 2009.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; editing by Jason Neely)