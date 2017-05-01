DHAKA, May 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bangladesh
plans to begin turning some of the grain it produces into
ethanol to make its fuel greener – but economists and experts
warn the move could hurt food security in a country that is
already a grain importer.
Energy ministry officials said in a gazette notification
early this year that the country will begin using maize, broken
rice grains and molasses to produce ethanol to mix with petrol
fuel at a 5 percent ratio.
But in a heavily populated country that produces relatively
little in the way of climate-changing emissions and that already
relies on imports of maize and other grains, the result could be
rising food prices, especially for the poor, economists,
business leaders and environmental experts warned.
Moshiur Rahman, who convenes the Bangladesh Poultry
Industries Coordination Committee, called the move to begin
using grain for fuel “suicidal”.
Much of Bangaldesh’s maize is used to feed animals,
including chickens. But the country grows only half of the maize
it needs, importing the rest from the United States and Brazil,
he said, which means rising demand could mean rising prices.
“Maize prices will go up if it is used for ethanol
production. The price of eggs and chicken will go beyond the
reach of common people,” Rahman warned.
He said growing concerns about food security have led other
countries – including China – to stop giving permission for new
biofuel projects.
FOOD TO FUEL
According to a study by Bangladesh’s energy ministry, the
country could produce 18 million liters of ethanol a year, or
about 75,000 liters each working day. That would require 60,000
tonnes of broken rice each year – about 3.5 percent of the
country’s total production.
Alternately the county could produce the ethanol with 62,000
tonnes of maize (2.8 percent of production) or 97,000 tonnes of
molasses (nearly all of the country’s production).
The study warned that if the government scales up ethanol
production beyond those levels, it will raise demand for grain
to the point that it could hurt food security.
But junior energy minister Nasrul Hamid told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation by telephone that Bangladesh needs to go for
greener and more varied fuels in the future, like other nations.
“So, we are exploring the possibility of using bio-ethanol
with other fuels. You can’t remain out from the global trend of
energy use,” he said.
He confirmed the ministry plans to give permission for
ethanol production, and then would judge from early experience
whether to scale up the experiment.
“Yes, we are going to give permission for bio-fuel soon.
Let’s see what happens first. Its impact on food security will
be considered than,” Hamid said.
But others warn that Bangladesh has decided to burn food
grains to produce ethanol without taking into consideration the
food security of its 160 million people.
That is a particular worry in a low-lying country that faces
severe climate change threats, including loss of crops and crop
land to worsening salt-water intrusion, droughts, floods,
storms, sea level rise and erosion.
Already many people face daily hunger and can manage meals
only once or twice a day, experts say. Last year, Bangladesh
ranked in the top 25 percent of the world’s most hungry
countries, according to the Global Hunger Index of the
International Food Policy Research Institute.
Bangladesh today produces about 1.8 million tonnes of broken
rice, about 100,000 tonnes of molasses and less than half the 6
million tonnes of maize it needs each year, according to the
country’s Energy Ministry.
Besides being used as livestock food, maize is eaten by
poorer people, mixed with flour as a cereal or made into
biscuits. Lower-income people also eat broken rice for breakfast
and make it into cakes.
But prices for the grains are rising. A kilogram of coarse
rice is now being sold at 42 taka (50 cents) in Dhaka, up 25
percent in price from a year ago, according to the government
Trading Corporation of Bangladesh.
Rising food prices are a major concern, with a growing
portion of people’s earnings now being spent on food. The
country’s food inflation rate in February was 6.8 percent, up
from a record low of 3.8 percent a year ago.
About 13 percent of Bangladesh’s people fall below the
national poverty line of $2 per day, according to World Bank
data.
The country produces about enough rice to meet demand but
imported 4.5 million tonnes of wheat last year to meet demand
for that grain, according to the country’s food ministry.
WRONG-HEADED DECISION?
Despite rising demand for food, Khan Md Aftabuddin, managing
director of Sunipun Organics Ltd. – the company that first
applied for government permission for ethanol production – said
turning grain into fuel would not pose any threat to food
security for Bangladesh.
He said the byproducts of ethanol production could be used
as poultry or fish food, and that more maize could be grown on
delta islands if demand for it rises.
“If needed, we will produce maize in char lands of the
country as raw material for our plant,” Aftabuddin said.
Bangladesh needs to turn to renewable energy to keep its
environment clean, he said.
But Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, secretary to the Ministry of
Agriculture, said creating fuel using maize – which is
increasingly being imported to make up for rice and wheat
shortfalls – doesn’t seem to make sense.
“I do not see any valid reason for using maize and broken
rice for ethanol production,” he said.
M. Asaduzzaman, a fellow of the Bangladesh Institute of
Development Studies and a member of the country’s climate change
negotiations team, said he also disagreed with the move toward
producing ethanol from grain.
“We have tremendous difficulties in livestock nutrition. If
maize is now used to produce ethanol, the cost of livestock
production will go further up causing further animal protein
deficiency,” said Asaduzzaman, also a former vice chairman of
the International Commission on Sustainable Agriculture and
Climate Change.
“This is a wrong-headed decision,” he said.
Bangladesh’s per capita carbon emissions are tiny compared
to those of more developed countries, and should not be as great
a concern as protecting food security, he said.
“When we can’t meet basic nutritional need, we don’t need to
go for clean energy,” he said.
Khondaker Golam Moazzem, a research director at the Centre
for Policy Dialogue, a Dhaka-based think tank, told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation that he is concerned that ethanol production,
once started, could be scaled up in the future, particularly if
oil prices eventually rise.
That could lead to more demand for maize and for land to
grow it. “Then, staple food production will be hampered since
Bangladesh suffers from acute farmland scarcity,” he warned.
