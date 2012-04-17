DHAKA, April 17 Bangladesh's annual exports to
the European Union (EU) jumped about 54 percent to more than $11
billion in 2011, mainly due to the relaxation of rules of origin
by the importing nations, a statement from the European
Commission in Dhaka said on Tuesday.
Exports to the EU in 2010 totaled $7.15 billion.
"The huge increase in exports was possible owing to the
relaxation of rules of origin for Bangladesh that came into
force from January 2011," it said.
About 87 percent of Bangladesh exports to the EU markets were
readymade garments.
"We are grateful to the EU for the duty and quota free access
that Bangladesh enjoys, and for the recent relaxation of rules
of origin," said Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, president of
Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association.
The European Union is the biggest export destination for
Bangladesh.
However, Mohiuddin expressed concern that the euro zone debt
crisis and the region's faltering economy might curb its demand
for goods from Bangladesh.
